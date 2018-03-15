UN seeks money for Palestinians after US slashes funding

ROME — The United Nations chief is warning that a U.S.-induced half-billion-dollar funding shortfall for the U.N. relief agency for Palestinians risks cutting critical services that could "push the suffering in disastrous and unpredictable directions."

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed an emergency funding conference in Rome on Thursday after the Trump administration slashed tens of millions to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, the U.N.'s oldest and largest aid agency in the Middle East.

Guterres said investment in U.N. programs addresses the despair and other factors "that lead to radicalization."