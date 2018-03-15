US indexes mixed; stocks wobble as earlier gains slip away
NEW YORK — Coming off two days of losses, U.S. stocks are mostly lower Thursday after a midday rally faded. Chemicals maker Monsanto is falling after Bloomberg News reported that U.S. authorities have concerns about its sale to Bayer. Household goods makers and smaller companies are also down, while technology, industrial and health care companies are rising. Toymakers Hasbro and Mattel are down as Toys R Us moves toward shuttering its U.S. stores.
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.1
BARGAIN HUNTING: Discount retailer Dollar General climbed $4.05, or 4.5
TOYS WINDING DOWN: Mattel declined 38 cents, or 2.7
The 70-year-old company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in late October and said in late January that it would close 182 stores. Since that date, Mattel has plunged 22
SEEDS OF DOUBT: Monsanto stock fell $4.92, or 4
LEADERS: Apple contributed to the gains for technology companies as it rose 69 cents to $179.13 and IBM added $2.50, or 1.6
Among health care companies, Alexion Pharmaceuticals gained $4.49, or 3.7
OFFICE MOVE: Consumer giant Unilever fell 92 cents, or 1.7
PRINT IT: 3D Systems Holdings jumped $1, or 8.2
WATERWORKS: Connecticut Water Service jumped $4.71, or 9
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude added 33 cents to $61.29 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 29 cents to $65.18 per barrel in London.
METALS: Gold fell $7.80 to $1,317.80 an ounce. Silver fell 12 cents to $16.42 an ounce. Copper lost 3 cents to $3.13 a pound.
BONDS: Bond prices turned lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.83
CURRENCIES: The dollar slid to 106.19 yen from 106.25 yen. The euro fell to $1.2323 from $1.2375.
OVERSEAS: The DAX in Germany rose 0.9
