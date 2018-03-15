Versace is latest to join no-fur trend in fashion

MILAN — Versace has become the latest fashion house to eliminate fur from its collections, joining Gucci, Giorgio Arman, Hugo Boss among others.

The Humane Society, which campaigns against the sale of fur, welcomed the decision Wednesday, noting that "Versace is a massively influential luxury brand that symbolizes excess and glamor." The group quoted an interview in the Economist Group's "1843" magazine with designer Donatella Versace, who said: "Fur? I am out of that. I don't want to kill animals to make fashion. It doesn't feel right."