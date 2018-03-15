Wrong-way driver accused of purposely ramming police cars
A
A
Share via Email
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say a man intentionally rammed into two police cruisers, pushing one with his pickup truck and prompting an officer to shoot at his vehicle.
Steven A. Polischeck was charged Thursday with assault and other
Police say the Boyertown man also had been driving the wrong way on heavily
Police say he purposely crashed into a police cruiser and pushed it more than 100 feet (30
He's accused of then ramming into a second cruiser before police arrested him.
A police affidavit says Polischeck had "incoherent thoughts" when officers tried to interview him.
He's in jail, unable to post $200,000 bail. There's no lawyer on record and a phone listing wasn't found.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Historic Halifax church steeple toppled by powerful wind storm gusts
-
Man to appear in Oshawa court after mom, teenage son and daughter killed
-
Calgary researcher develops portable technology to evaluate brain damage post-concussion
-
Nova Scotia woman told survival 'slim to none' after getting Flesh Eating Disease