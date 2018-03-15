Xi could rule China for decades, says US Pacific commander
WASHINGTON — The commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific says the removal of presidential term limits could see Chinese leader Xi Jinping still in power when the Asian nation marks the centennial of communist party rule in 2049.
Adm. Harry Harris voiced concern over the
Harris' comments Thursday before the Senate Armed Services Committee were notably tougher than the White House, which says the removal of term limits is China's business. President Donald Trump has quipped, "Maybe we'll give that a shot someday."
Harris said China seeks regional hegemony and wants to push America out. He said China's development of hypersonic glide weapons and stealth fighter jets pose a significant threat to the United States.
