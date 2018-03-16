15 killed in Kenya floods, scores of families displaced
NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan officials say at least 15 people have died and scores of families have been displaced across the East African nation due to two days of heavy rainfall.
The deluge of water submerged vehicles in Nairobi's affluent
Nairobi Governor Gideon Mbuvi blamed his predecessor's administration for diverting funds meant to unclog the city's drains.
Metrological Director Peter Ambenje said the heavy rains will continue for the next five days.