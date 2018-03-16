Abortion, free speech collide in Supreme Court dispute
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
GILROY, Calif. — Informed Choices is what its president describes as a "life-affirming" pregnancy
Even as it advertises "free pregnancy services" and promises in signs on its door and inside to discuss all options with pregnant women, Informed Choices exists to steer women away from abortion.
The state of California, prompted by abortion rights groups, worried that vulnerable, uninsured women were going to Informed Choices and other anti-abortion crisis pregnancy
That law has led to a Supreme Court fight at the intersection of abortion and free speech. Christine Vatuone, the president of Informed Choices, said that posting such a sign in her licensed
The court is hearing the case Tuesday. While justices won't be dealing with broader questions about the right to an abortion, the outcome could affect not only California's law, but those in other states that have been shaped by anti-abortion groups. Some states, for example, require doctors to display a sonogram and describe the fetus to women considering an abortion.
California's law was challenged by the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, an organization with ties to 1,500 pregnancy
Anne O'Connor, NIFLA's
"The crux of this issue is, can the government force anybody ... to advertise for a message that they're morally opposed to. We feel strongly that it violates our First Amendment rights," O'Connor said in an interview in the Washington offices of Alliance Defending Freedom, the Christian law firm representing NIFLA at the Supreme Court.
The Trump administration agrees with NIFLA that the law violates the rights of licensed
California argues that it is not stepping on speech rights by requiring the
For the abortion rights organizations, the information is a matter of protecting vulnerable women who may not know that the state offers family planning, abortion care and pre-natal services. The groups have complained for years that the
Crisis pregnancy
"But they only have one option, to carry a pregnancy to term. And they have one agenda, to stop women from accessing abortion care and birth control," Everitt said in her office in San Francisco.
Estimates of the number of crisis pregnancy
Crisis pregnancy
A pregnant woman who walked in off the street to the Informed Choices office might think she was entering a typical women's health clinic. Inside, an examination room has a new ultrasound machine. Clients are given standard medical privacy forms.
Vatuone, the Informed Choices president and CEO, disputed that women can be misled by what her
"We feel really proud of the fact that we can talk about all the options," Vatuone said.
Vatuone said it's a myth that "every girl we see is a 16-year-old in a crisis pregnancy. The average age is in the 20s. Some are very excited. Others are scared to death. These women are lacking some kind of support and that's why they end up here."
Informed Choices keeps a room stocked with donated baby clothing and supplies for new mothers.
Vatuone acknowledged that people who come to see her sometimes have abortions. Still, she said, "We've had great relationships with women who did choose an outcome we wouldn't necessarily want her to choose."
Women's groups in support of the law said that health care for women who first go to crisis pregnancy