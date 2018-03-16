News / World

Ban on Filipinos going to work in Kuwait stays as talks fail

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino official says the Philippines and Kuwait have failed to conclude a migrant labour protection pact after two days of talks sparked by last month's discovery of a dead Filipina housemaid in an apartment freezer there.

Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello III told reporters Friday that a ban on Filipino workers going to Kuwait will continue indefinitely after negotiators failed to conclude a labour pact after the talks in Manila. They agreed to hold more talks later.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said the ban won't be lifted until Filipino workers are given better protection in Kuwait and justice is served for the death of the woman, Joana Demafelis.

