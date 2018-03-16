Ban on Filipinos going to work in Kuwait stays as talks fail
MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino official says the Philippines and Kuwait have failed to conclude a migrant
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said the ban won't be lifted until Filipino workers are given better protection in Kuwait and justice is served for the death of the woman, Joana Demafelis.
