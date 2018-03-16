Ban on Filipinos going to work in Kuwait stays as talks fail

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino official says the Philippines and Kuwait have failed to conclude a migrant labour protection pact after two days of talks sparked by last month's discovery of a dead Filipina housemaid in an apartment freezer there.

Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello III told reporters Friday that a ban on Filipino workers going to Kuwait will continue indefinitely after negotiators failed to conclude a labour pact after the talks in Manila. They agreed to hold more talks later.