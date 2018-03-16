Brazil halts poultry exports to EU from company under probe
A
A
Share via Email
SAO PAULO — A major Brazilian food processor says the government has temporarily suspended the production and health certification of the company's poultry exports to the European Union.
BRF did not give a reason for the Ministry of Agriculture's decision in a statement posted on the company's
The ministry did not immediately have a comment.
BRF said that any products sent to the EU before Friday could be sold without restriction. It said that Agriculture Ministry officials plan to meet with EU food safety authorities next week and the suspension will be reviewed after the meeting.
The company has said it is
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police search for three suspects after ‘vicious assault’ of autistic man
-
Steak producer sets off tempest with racy 'man's day' marketing campaign
-
Amateur Canadian scientists discovered a new type of northern lights — they named it 'Steve'
-
'She always smiled': Ajax community mourns slaying of mom and her two teenage kids