News / World

Corinthian students begin receiving partial relief notices

FILE - In this March 30, 2015, file photo, Sarah Dieffenbacher, poses for a picture in Washington. The Department of Education has begun notifying some former Corinthian Colleges students that it will forgive only one-half or less of their federal student loans, even though the students were defrauded by the now-defunct schools, the Associated Press has learned. Two weeks ago, Dieffenbacher, a California health care worker, received a letter saying the agency would only discharge 50 percent of her student loans. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

FILE - In this March 30, 2015, file photo, Sarah Dieffenbacher, poses for a picture in Washington. The Department of Education has begun notifying some former Corinthian Colleges students that it will forgive only one-half or less of their federal student loans, even though the students were defrauded by the now-defunct schools, the Associated Press has learned. Two weeks ago, Dieffenbacher, a California health care worker, received a letter saying the agency would only discharge 50 percent of her student loans. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — The Education Department has begun notifying some former Corinthian Colleges students that it will forgive only a portion of their federal student loans, even though the students were defrauded by the now-defunct schools.

The action is part of the Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' push to ease regulations governing for-profit schools.

California health care worker Sarah Diffenbacher says she received a letter saying the agency would only discharge 50 per cent of her student loans. She attended Everest College, which was part of Corinthian.

Department press secretary Liz Hill referred a reporter to a December statement by DeVos that said the new process will be more efficient and protect taxpayers.

Critics say that the Trump administration has deep ties to for-profit colleges and is putting industry interests ahead of students.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular