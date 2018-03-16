Corinthian students begin receiving partial relief notices

WASHINGTON — The Education Department has begun notifying some former Corinthian Colleges students that it will forgive only a portion of their federal student loans, even though the students were defrauded by the now-defunct schools.

The action is part of the Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' push to ease regulations governing for-profit schools.

California health care worker Sarah Diffenbacher says she received a letter saying the agency would only discharge 50 per cent of her student loans. She attended Everest College, which was part of Corinthian.

Department press secretary Liz Hill referred a reporter to a December statement by DeVos that said the new process will be more efficient and protect taxpayers.