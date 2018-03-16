FBI at site where Civil War gold rumoured to be buried
DENTS RUN, Pa. — A 155-year-old legend about buried federal gold appears to have caught the attention of the FBI.
Dozens of FBI agents, along with state officials and members of a treasure-hunting group, trekked this week to a site in remote northwestern Pennsylvania where local lore has it that a Civil War gold shipment was lost or hidden during the 1863 Battle of Gettysburg.
The treasure-hunting group Finders Keepers has long insisted it found the gold buried in a state forest at Dents Run, about 135 miles (217
The FBI is refusing to say why it was at the site Tuesday, revealing only that it was conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity.
Historians have cast doubt on the claim that a shipment of gold was lost on its way to the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia.