Feds: Inmate posted video online using contraband phone

ATLANTA — An Ohio man locked up in Atlanta faces a new charge after prosecutors say he posted a video online of himself using a contraband cellphone.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release Friday that 30-year-old Joe L. Fletcher of Akron is charged with illegally possessing a communication device inside a federal prison.

Prosecutors say Fletcher, who had convictions for drug and gun charges, arrived at the federal prison in Atlanta in January. Later that month, they say, he posted a video on Facebook of a phone conversation with family and friends.

Prosecutors say he bragged about having the phone and called himself "a motivational speaker for gangsters." They say he also took credit for a 2010 killing in Akron.