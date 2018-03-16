Feds: Inmate posted video online using contraband phone
ATLANTA — An Ohio man locked up in Atlanta faces a new charge after prosecutors say he posted a video online of himself using a contraband cellphone.
Federal prosecutors said in a news release Friday that 30-year-old Joe L. Fletcher of Akron is charged with illegally possessing a communication device inside a federal prison.
Prosecutors say Fletcher, who had convictions for drug and gun charges, arrived at the federal prison in Atlanta in January. Later that month, they say, he posted a video on Facebook of a phone conversation with family and friends.
Prosecutors say he bragged about having the phone and called himself "a motivational speaker for gangsters." They say he also took credit for a 2010 killing in Akron.
His lawyer, Nicole Kaplan, declined to comment on the charge.
