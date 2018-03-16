Final fugitive in large Jamaican lottery scam brought to US

BISMARCK, N.D. — The final fugitive captured in Jamaica in a lottery scam targeting Americans has been brought to North Dakota to face U.S. charges.

A Jamaican counter-terrorism and fugitive apprehension team arrested Gareth Billings in the Caribbean country Feb. 23. He made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court Thursday.

Billings is among a group of 15 suspects still being prosecuted in what's believed to be the first large-scale Jamaican lottery scam tried in U.S. courts. Authorities say at least 90 Americans lost a total of more than $5.7 million.

A federal investigation resulted in conspiracy, fraud and money laundering charges against 27 people. All have pleaded guilty or been convicted except Billings and two other suspects.