French fraud body unveils huge Cotes-du-Rhone wine scam
PARIS — France's anti-fraud body says it has uncovered a huge scam in which a merchant tried to sell more than 48 million
The DGCRF said in its annual report Friday that the fraud encompassed the equivalent of 13 Olympic-sized swimming pools full of wine.
About 20 million
The merchant, whose identity wasn't released, was handed preliminary charges of fraud and deception. He was freed on a 1 million-euro ($1.2 billion) bail and banned from working at his company.