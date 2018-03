French fraud body unveils huge Cotes-du-Rhone wine scam

PARIS — France's anti-fraud body says it has uncovered a huge scam in which a merchant tried to sell more than 48 million litres (some 12.7 million gallons) of wine falsely labeled as Cotes-du-Rhone.

The DGCRF said in its annual report Friday that the fraud encompassed the equivalent of 13 Olympic-sized swimming pools full of wine.

About 20 million litres (5.3 million gallons) of the fake Cotes-du-Rhone were offered for sale between 2013 and 2016 through the scam, including 1 million litres (264,000 gallons) bearing the prestigious Chateauneuf-du-Pape name. Investigators seized a 100, 000-litre (26,400-gallon) vat of the latter wine.