Greek court urged to reject Turkish servicemen's extradition

ATEHNS, Greece — A Greek prosecutor has urged a court to reject a third Turkish request for the extradition of eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece in July 2016 after a failed military coup.

An Athens appeals court is hearing the case of the servicemen, which has increased tension between regional neighbours Greece and Turkey.

Prosecutor Evgenia Kyvelou argued that Greece's supreme court has already ruled — examining the first extradition bid — that the men wouldn't get a fair trial in Turkey and would face inhumane treatment there.

She said new Turkish charges that the men belonged to an armed terrorist group and were involved in attempted murders have no solid grounding.