Guard: Avalanche hit as soldiers were checking slope safety

Vermont National Guard soldiers on a training exercise emerge from a closed section on Vermont 108 in Cambridge, Vt., just below Smuggers Notch on Wednesday night, March 14, 2018, after six soldiers were swept approximately 300 meters by an avalanche. (Ryan Mercer/The Burlington Free Press via AP)

JERICHO, Vt. — Vermont National Guard officials say the avalanche that injured six soldiers hit while the slope was being checked for safety.

Lt. Col. Matthew Brown, the head of the Army's Mountain Warfare School in Jericho, Vermont, said Friday that two of the soldiers remain hospitalized recovering from injuries sustained in the Wednesday avalanche on a slope in Smugglers Notch.

He wouldn't describe the injuries, but said no one was buried under the snow.

The soldiers were carried about 900 feet down the mountain after the snow on the slope gave way.

The Vermont National Guard has been conducting winter training in the notch since the early 1990s and no one could remember another avalanche.

Heavy snows have fallen throughout much of the region in recent weeks.

