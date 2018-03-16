Guard: Avalanche hit as soldiers were checking slope safety

JERICHO, Vt. — Vermont National Guard officials say the avalanche that injured six soldiers hit while the slope was being checked for safety.

Lt. Col. Matthew Brown, the head of the Army's Mountain Warfare School in Jericho, Vermont, said Friday that two of the soldiers remain hospitalized recovering from injuries sustained in the Wednesday avalanche on a slope in Smugglers Notch.

He wouldn't describe the injuries, but said no one was buried under the snow.

The soldiers were carried about 900 feet down the mountain after the snow on the slope gave way.

The Vermont National Guard has been conducting winter training in the notch since the early 1990s and no one could remember another avalanche.