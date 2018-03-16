How major US stock indexes fared Friday

U.S. stocks edged higher Friday as gains from energy companies, industrial firms and smaller companies helped the market end a modest losing streak.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index picked up 4.68 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,752.01.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 72.85 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 24,946.51.

The Nasdaq composite inched up 0.25 points to 7,481.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks climbed 9.43 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 1,586.05.

For the week:

The S&P 500 lost 34.56 points, or 1.2 per cent .

The Dow fell 389.23 points, or 1.5 per cent .

The Nasdaq shed 78.82 points, or 1 per cent .

The Russell 2000 slipped 11.09 points, or 0.7 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 78.40 points, or 2.9 per cent .

The Dow is up 227.29 points, or 0.9 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 578.60 points, or 8.4 per cent .