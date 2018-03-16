Husband of online exhibitionist indicted in killing
COLUMBIANA, Ala. — The husband of a suburban mom who lived a double life as an online exhibitionist has been indicted in her death.
A court document filed Thursday shows 44-year-old William Jeffrey West is charged with murder in the slaying of Kathleen Dawn West.
The 42-year-old woman's partially clothed body was found in the street outside their home in Calera, Alabama, in January.
The indictment accuses West of killing the woman by hitting her with a bottle. A
The woman posted sexy photos on social media, and she had a paid site where people could see more revealing images.
West is jailed with bond set at $500,000.
