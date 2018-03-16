India troops kill 2 Kashmir rebels in gunfight, soldier hurt

SRINAGAR, India — Officials say two militants have been killed and a soldier wounded in a gunbattle in disputed Kashmir.

Police say at least two insurgents were trapped overnight in a home on the outskirts of the region's main city of Srinagar after they unsuccessfully attempted to snatch a rifle from an officer guarding a local leader of India's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

Police said counterinsurgency police and soldiers cordoned off the neighbourhood and the two insurgents were killed in the exchange of gunfire that followed.