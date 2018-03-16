Jesus statue stolen 90 years ago returned to original home

HOBOKEN, N.J. — A baby Jesus statue stolen nearly 90 years ago from a New Jersey church has been returned.

The Rev. Alex Santora says a suspicious package was delivered Wednesday to Our Lady of Grace Church in Hoboken with no return address. The Jersey Journal reports the pastor called police, who responded to inspect the package.

The package was determined to be safe, and was opened — revealing the baby Jesus and a note detailing how the sender's grandfather received it in the 1930s.

The anonymous sender says they felt the statue should be returned to the rightful owner.

Santora says the statue will likely be used in the church's nativity set this Christmas, adding it's encouraging to see people do what's right even after decades.

