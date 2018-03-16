Judge in scholar kidnapping case refuses to recuse himself

CHICAGO — A federal judge overseeing the case of the kidnapping and killing of Chinese University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang won't recuse himself as the defence asked.

Judge Colin Stirling Bruce Friday rejected arguments he created a perception of bias against suspect Brendt Christensen by his handling of a Nov. 7 letter from a member of the public urging him not to delay the trail. Attorneys couldn't see the letter until after his Nov. 15 decision to not grant a delay.

Bruce says keeping the letter from attorneys was inadvertent, stemming from a technical snafu. He insists his November ruling was based entirely on law.