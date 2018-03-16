Late governor's ashes take trip to saloon, per his wishes

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Brendan Byrne always had a soft spot for New Jersey's Hudson County, and now the late governor's ashes reside at a saloon there — temporarily.

Supporters of Byrne congregated Friday in Jersey City for a ceremony led by another former Democratic governor, Jim McGreevey.

Byrne used to joke that he wanted his ashes placed in Hudson County, known for its history of political shenanigans, so he could stay active in politics.

They'll stay at the bar through St. Patrick's Day. Tom Byrne said the family was deciding on a permanent spot for his father's ashes.