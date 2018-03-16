LL Bean: No bonus after tough year, more jobs to be cut

FREEPORT, Maine — L.L. Bean says sales declined slightly over the past year and that there will be no bonus for workers for the first time since 2008.

The Maine-based outdoors retailer announced Friday annual revenue of $1.6 billion, which was nearly flat, for its fiscal year.

CEO Steve Smith said nearly 500 workers took advantage of a voluntary early-retirement program and that another 100 jobs will be eliminated next month. There will be a net loss of 400 jobs after some jobs are refilled. The company employees 6,000 people.