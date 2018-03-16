Man accused of setting fire at Florida horse-training centre

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A man recently fired from a Florida horse-training centre reportedly told investigators that he returned and started fires there to "get back" at the business.

The Palm Beach Post reports that no people or animals were hurt in the fires that 21-year-old Guillermo Rodriguez Torres allegedly set at Palm Beach Downs on Wednesday.

An arrest report says Rodriguez Torres was charged with second-degree arson after telling investigatrs he "wanted to get back at the people" he believed were responsible for his firing a few days before. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.