Man accused of setting fire at Florida horse-training centre
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A man recently fired from a Florida horse-training
The Palm Beach Post reports that no people or animals were hurt in the fires that 21-year-old Guillermo Rodriguez Torres allegedly set at Palm Beach Downs on Wednesday.
An arrest report says Rodriguez Torres was charged with second-degree arson after telling investigatrs he "wanted to get back at the people" he believed were responsible for his firing a few days before. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
