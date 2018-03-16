Man beaten at white nationalist rally not guilty of assault

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A black man who was severely beaten during a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and then charged with misdemeanour assault in the same incident has been found not guilty.

Local news outlets report a Charlottesville judge said Friday it was clear DeAndre Harris didn't intend to harm the man who made a complaint against him.

Photos and videos of the Aug. 12 attack on Harris in a parking garage were widely shared online. Harris was left with serious injuries.

Harold Crews, state chairman of the North Carolina League of the South, sought the charge against Harris, who turned himself in after a warrant was issued.