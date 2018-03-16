Markets Right Now: US stocks climb in midday trading

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are higher in midday trading on Wall Street, led by gains in banks and industrial companies.

Bank of America rose 1.2 per cent Friday, and Caterpillar rose 1.5 per cent .

Software maker Adobe climbed 3 per cent after reporting a strong quarter.

Retailers were mostly higher, but Tiffany and Hibbett Sports both fell.

The S&P 500 rose 10 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 2,757. The index is coming off a four-day losing streak.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 112 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 24,982. The Nasdaq composite rose 8 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 7,489.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.85 per cent .

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are mostly higher on Wall Street as gains for technology companies are partly offset by losses in other parts of the market.

Adobe jumped 4 per cent in early trading Friday after reporting a strong quarter.

Jewelry retailer Tiffany gave up 5 per cent after it reported weak sales. Hibbett Sports sank after the company's sales forecasts missed estimates.

The S&P 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 2,754.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 51 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 24,924. The Nasdaq rose 12 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 7,494.