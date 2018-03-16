Markets Right Now: US stocks climb in midday trading
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
11:45 a.m.
Stocks are higher in midday trading on Wall Street, led by gains in banks and industrial companies.
Bank of America rose 1.2
Software maker Adobe climbed 3
Retailers were mostly higher, but Tiffany and Hibbett Sports both fell.
The S&P 500 rose 10 points, or 0.4
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 112 points, or 0.5
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.85
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are mostly higher on Wall Street as gains for technology companies are partly offset by losses in other parts of the market.
Adobe jumped 4
Jewelry retailer Tiffany gave up 5
The S&P 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 51 points, or 0.2
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.84