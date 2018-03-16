Men sentenced in 2014 killing of South Carolina man in fire

CONWAY, S.C. — Two men involved in the torture of a man who was later killed in a fire in South Carolina have been sentenced to prison.

News outlets reported 23-year-old Mitchel Douglas Cheatham of Council, North Carolina, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday. Twenty-five-year-old Douglas Deshawn Thomas of Elgin was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors say the men tortured and eventually set a fire in in 2014 that killed 68-year-old Charles Bryant Smith at his home in Aynor. The men pleaded guilty to murder and burglary charges.

Twenty-four-year-old Tommy Lee Benton of Chadbourn, North Carolina, was convicted in December of murder, burglary and arson and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.