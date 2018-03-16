N Carolina to take over child welfare office after AP story
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
North Carolina officials will take over a county child welfare agency that illegally removed potentially hundreds of kids from their homes.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that it will temporarily take over Cherokee County Cherokee County Department of Social Services, starting Monday.
The move comes after an Associated Press investigation revealed Cherokee County child welfare workers were not following state law and getting a judge's approval to remove a child from a biological parent.
Some parents told the AP that social workers in the mountain community forced them to sign the agreements.
One of the parents, Brian Hogan, says social workers threatened to throw him in jail or place his child in foster care if he didn't sign an agreement.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police search for three suspects after ‘vicious assault’ of autistic man
-
Steak producer sets off tempest with racy 'man's day' marketing campaign
-
Amateur Canadian scientists discovered a new type of northern lights — they named it 'Steve'
-
'She always smiled': Ajax community mourns slaying of mom and her two teenage kids