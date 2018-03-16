No small feat: Santa Barbara Zoo giraffe births 6-foot baby

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Now that's a big baby!

The Santa Barbara Zoo's Masai giraffe, Audrey, gave birth this week. The newborn is 6-foot-1-inch (1.8 metres ) and weighs 180 pounds (81.6 kilograms).

Curator of Mammals Michele Green says it was a fast and smooth birth, and the female calf stood up and was nursing in only two hours.

A medical exam Thursday found the calf to be strong and healthy. The mother and baby remain out of view for now.

A naming contest will allow the public to choose from the options of Amirah, Makena, Nugget and Quintin.