Olivier Faure set to become French Socialists' leader

PARIS — Olivier Faure is all but guaranteed to become the struggling French Socialists' new leader after his main rival abandoned his bid.

The 49-year-old lawmaker, who won nearly 50 per cent of the votes in the first round of elections for the top job, should be designated as the Socialists' new boss after rival Stephane Le Foll announced his withdrawal Friday.

Le Foll, the runner-up in the first round, said that Faure "is destined to become the (party's) first secretary."

Party members still have to vote in a second round on March 29, when Faure will be unopposed.