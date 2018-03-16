Olivier Faure set to become French Socialists' leader
PARIS — Olivier Faure is all but guaranteed to become the struggling French Socialists' new leader after his main rival abandoned his bid.
The 49-year-old lawmaker, who won nearly 50
Le Foll, the runner-up in the first round, said that Faure "is destined to become the (party's) first secretary."
Party members still have to vote in a second round on March 29, when Faure will be unopposed.
The previously governing Socialists are in tatters after their candidate at the 2017 presidential election, Benoit Hamon, took only around 6