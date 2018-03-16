Palestinian kills 2 Israelis in car ramming: reports

JERUSALEM — Israeli media is reporting that a Palestinian has rammed his vehicle into a group of people in the West Bank, killing two Israelis and wounding two others.

Channel 10 TV and other media said Friday's incident appeared to be an intentional attack. Israel's military said it is investigating the incident.

Gaza's rulers, the Islamic militant group Hamas, issued a statement praising the "operation" but did not take responsibility.

The incident came as Palestinians protested across the West Bank and the Gaza border marking 100 days since President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Dozens sustained light to moderate injuries in clashes with Israeli forces.