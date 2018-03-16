Parents: Georgia boy struck by tree branch in 2012 has died
ATLANTA — The parents of a Georgia boy who was struck by a falling tree branch outside his day care five years ago say he has died.
Bill Halstead, the father of 7-year-old Tripp Halstead, tells WSB-TV that his son died Thursday. Stacy Halstead, Tripp's mother, says in Facebook post that he died at a hospital after fighting an infection.
Tripp was 2 years old when the branch fell and hit him while he was at the playground of his day care on Oct. 29, 2012. He suffered brain damage, remained in a coma for weeks, and was brought home from the hospital nearly 10 months after the accident.
Stacy Halstead said in the post that she discovered Tripp's breathing was
