Police: Hotel worker asked to clean room, then gets stabbed
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Police say a hotel guest in New Hampshire asked a housekeeping employee to clean her room, and then stabbed the worker in the face, neck and chest with a pair of scissors.
Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Merner tells the Portsmouth Herald no argument preceded the stabbing Friday at the Sheraton Portsmouth Harborside Hotel and that it appeared to be a random attack.
Merner said the 58-year-old employee was stabbed six times, but the injuries are not life-threatening. The 32-year-old hotel guest was in custody, charged with first-degree assault.
Their names have not been released.
