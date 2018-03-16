Police: Teen who stabbed 3 had been monitored

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Police say a Florida teenager accused of fatally stabbing a 13-year-old and wounding a mother and son in an argument over his religion had been monitored by the FBI and other authorities for several months.

The 17-year-old male has been charged with murder and attempted murder in the Monday stabbings at a birthday sleepover party at a Palm Beach Gardens home. He's in custody in a juvenile detention centre while a grand jury decides whether to charge him as an adult. The Associated Press does not generally identify juveniles charged with crimes.