Possible suspect in death of pregnant goat barred from farm

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A man questioned in the death of a pregnant goat killed with a crossbow has been barred from the Maine farm where the animal was found.

The Portland Press Herald reports that a judge issued a protective order for the owner of Smiling Hill Farm against 40-year-old Daniel Arnold.

Police investigating the goat's death arrested Arnold last month on suspicion of possessing a crossbow in violation of a previous probation order. He has not been charged with killing the animal.