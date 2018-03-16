Proposed Teddy Roosevelt library to be in Dickinson, Medora

BISMARCK, N.D. — The foundation board overseeing development of a proposed Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum has voted to split the project between Dickinson and Medora.

The board approved the concept Friday at a meeting in Minneapolis. The library portion of the project is to be in Dickinson, where Dickinson State University's Theodore Roosevelt Center is digitizing tens of thousands of Roosevelt-related documents, photographs, film clips and audio recordings.

The museum is to be in Medora, the tourist town on the outskirts of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

The project has $15 million from the state of North Dakota and city of Dickinson and is launching a campaign to raise $85 million in private donations.