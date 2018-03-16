ProPublica leads media into correction of murky CIA story
NEW YORK — The news organization ProPublica corrected a story about President Trump's choice as the next CIA director and the waterboarding of a detainee the year after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. But it wasn't alone.
Other organizations including The Associated Press have done the same, illustrating the murkiness of reporting on the
ProPublica concluded it was wrong last year in reporting that Gina Haspel was chief of a secret CIA "black site" in Thailand where suspected al-Qaida detainee Abu Zubaydah was interrogated with waterboarding, a measure some regard as torture. That claim became relevant again this week with Trump's proposed promotion of the longtime CIA official.
ProPublica also apologized for wrongly saying that Haspel mocked Zubaydah's suffering.
