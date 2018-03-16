Rwandan authority to auction off stock of jailed govt critic
KIGALI, Rwanda — Rwanda's Revenue Authority says it will put assets belonging to the family of a jailed critic of President Paul Kagame's government up for auction to pay off a debt to the tax body.
The Revenue Authority said stock in cigarette maker Premier Tobacco Company that belongs to the family of Diane Rwigara will be sold at auction on March 28 to recover $6 million (Rwf5 billion) in back taxes.
Their family says the trouble with the government started last year after Rwigara announced she would challenge Kagame in the Aug. 4 presidential election. Election officials disqualified her before the vote and police arrested her in September along with her mother.
Both women have been charged with inciting insurrection against the state and Rwigara also has been charged with forgery.
