Sheriff: Farmer claimed right to leave 25 horses to decay

QUANTICO, Md. — A Maryland sheriff's office says dozens of dead horses were discovered strewn across a farm in various states of decay.

Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis told The Daily News of Salisbury that an investigation was launched Friday into the 25 dead horses found on the 2-acre (1-hectare) property. He said a dead foal lay steps from the front door of the owner's home.

Maryland property records show Clayton P. and Barbara L. Pilchard own the farm. Lewis says Barbara Pilchard said she saw nothing wrong with leaving the carcasses to decay.

Lewis says authorities had investigated possible neglect of the horses before, but had insufficient evidence to bring charges.

Lewis says more than 200 cats were removed from the same property in 1995, leading to animal-neglect charges for Barbara Pilchard.

___