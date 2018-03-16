Southeast Asian leaders to sign security agreement in Sydney
A
A
Share via Email
SYDNEY, Australia — Southeast Asian leaders will sign an agreement on
The memorandum of understanding on
It includes a package of joint initiatives and programs that will enhance regional security and contribute to building counterterrorism capability throughout Southeast Asia, he said.
"We must recognize that national security cannot be achieved in isolation from regional security," Dutton told a counterterrorism conference that coincides with a special ASEAN leaders' summit in Sydney.
"A nation cannot be assured of its own safety while there are threats at its doorstep," he added.
International
"While most extremists were killed or captured, some are understood to have gone into hiding, posing an ongoing threat to Philippines and regional countries," Dutton said.
At the height of the Marawi fighting, about 40 foreign militants
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to skip the weekend summit, which is meeting for the first time in Australia, a dialogue partner but not a member nation.
The dual themes of the Sydney summit are security and prosperity, with North Korea high on the agenda.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia woman told survival 'slim to none' after getting Flesh Eating Disease
-
Steak producer sets off tempest with racy 'man's day' marketing campaign
-
Safe Space — Season 3, Ep. 1: Andrea Horvath's Witness Protection Program and Champagne Drinking Elites
-