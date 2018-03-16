Southeast Asian leaders to sign security agreement in Sydney

SYDNEY, Australia — Southeast Asian leaders will sign an agreement on co-operating against violent extremism that acknowledges countries cannot fight the danger in isolation, an official said on Saturday.

The memorandum of understanding on co-operation to counter international terrorism will be signed on Saturday by the 10 countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, and Australia, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said.

It includes a package of joint initiatives and programs that will enhance regional security and contribute to building counterterrorism capability throughout Southeast Asia, he said.

"We must recognize that national security cannot be achieved in isolation from regional security," Dutton told a counterterrorism conference that coincides with a special ASEAN leaders' summit in Sydney.

"A nation cannot be assured of its own safety while there are threats at its doorstep," he added.

International co-operation helped government troops recapture the southern Philippines city of Marawi from militants last year, Dutton said.

"While most extremists were killed or captured, some are understood to have gone into hiding, posing an ongoing threat to Philippines and regional countries," Dutton said.

At the height of the Marawi fighting, about 40 foreign militants travelled to the southern Philippines to join hundreds of Filipino militants in the lakeside city. Fourteen are known to have been killed by troops. It's unclear what happened to the others, Philippines officials said.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to skip the weekend summit, which is meeting for the first time in Australia, a dialogue partner but not a member nation.