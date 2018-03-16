Spain migrant rescue group waits at sea after Libyan threats

ROME — A Spanish rescue ship carrying 216 migrants was waiting Friday to be let into an Italian port after having a high-seas run-in with Libya's armed coast guard during the rescue.

Proactiva Open Arms said a sick baby and her mother were evacuated to Malta on Friday while the other migrants and crew on the ship waited at sea for instructions.

Proactiva spokeswoman Laura Lanuza said a Libyan coast guard vessel threatened Thursday to shoot Proactiva's rescue dinghies if they didn't offload their passengers during the rescue in international waters, 73 miles (117 kilometres ) off Libya's coast. Proactiva refused and eventually the Libyan ship pulled away.

Italy's coast guard, for the first time, is requiring Spanish authorities to formally ask that the Proactiva ship be allowed to dock, Lanuza said.

The Italian coast guard said it didn't have information about the ongoing rescue.