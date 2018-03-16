Texas accuses more schools of 'unlawful electioneering'

AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has ordered two more school districts to stop "unlawful electioneering activities," accusing them of using state funds to endorse a political candidate.

Paxton's office said Friday that it had issued cease-and-desist letters to school districts in Elgin and Galena Park. Last month, similar letters were sent to three other school districts.

At issue this time are a tweet from Elgin's superintendent and a letter from a Galena Park principal. Both applauded a Republican challenger to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in Texas' March 6 primary.

Patrick is a top advocate for school vouchers that would give public funding to private schools. He won the primary handily.