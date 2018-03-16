The Latest: Ex-Guam archbishop appealing sex abuse verdict

VATICAN CITY — The Latest on the Vatican convicting suspended Guam Archbishop Anthony Apuron of some charges in a sex abuse trial (all times local):

10 p.m.

The suspended Guam archbishop convicted of some charges in a sex abuse trial says he's appealing the verdict and looks forward to proving his innocence.

The Vatican on Friday removed Archbishop Anthony Apuron from office and ordered him not to return to the Pacific island, a U.S. territory where nearly everyone is Catholic. The Vatican didn't say exactly what Apuron has been convicted of.

Apuron says in a statement he's relieved the tribunal dismissed the majority of accusations against him.