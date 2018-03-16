News / World

The Latest: Ex-Guam archbishop appealing sex abuse verdict

FILE - In this Nov. 2014 file photo, Archbishop Anthony Apuron stands in front of the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica in Hagatna, Guam. The Vatican said Friday March 16, 2018, it had convicted the suspended Guam archbishop, who was accused of sexually abusing minors, financial mismanagement and other charges, but didn't say exactly what crimes he had committed. (AP Photo/Grace Garces Bordallo, File)

VATICAN CITY — The Latest on the Vatican convicting suspended Guam Archbishop Anthony Apuron of some charges in a sex abuse trial (all times local):

The suspended Guam archbishop convicted of some charges in a sex abuse trial says he's appealing the verdict and looks forward to proving his innocence.

The Vatican on Friday removed Archbishop Anthony Apuron from office and ordered him not to return to the Pacific island, a U.S. territory where nearly everyone is Catholic. The Vatican didn't say exactly what Apuron has been convicted of.

Apuron says in a statement he's relieved the tribunal dismissed the majority of accusations against him.

Pope Francis named a temporary administrator for Guam in 2016 after Apuron was accused by former altar boys of sexually abusing them when he was a priest. Dozens of cases involving other priests on the island have since come to light. The archdiocese is facing more than $115 million in civil lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse by priests.

