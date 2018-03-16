The Latest: White House says no more staff changes coming

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Trump administration personnel changes (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump's chief of staff has "reassured" presidential aides that no staff shakeup is imminent.

That's according to presidential spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday. She told reporters during the daily White House briefing that John Kelly told aides earlier in the day that there are "no immediate personnel changes at this time and that people shouldn't be concerned."

She added, "We should do exactly what we do every day and that's come to work and do the very best job we can." Sanders said the message was relayed to other administration staffers who weren't present for Kelly's meeting.

Trump himself stoked anxiety about a shakeup Thursday when he said he expects turnover and wants new ideas. He fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson via Twitter this week.

___

1:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump's top economic adviser resigned over a policy dispute, the secretary of state he long clashed with was fired and a slew of top aides headed for the exits.

But the president is privately weighing more changes, expressing frustration with certain advisers and considering possible replacements.