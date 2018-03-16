US factory output jumped 1.2 per cent in February
WASHINGTON — U.S. factory output jumped last month, led by big gains in the production of cars, computers and furniture.
The Federal Reserve said Friday that manufacturing output rebounded 1.2
Manufacturers are benefiting from robust spending by consumers and businesses and solid growth overseas. Still, consumer demand waned a bit at the start of this year, which could weigh on factory output in the months ahead.
Overall industrial production, which includes mines and utilities, rose 1.1
Auto production climbed 3.9
Furniture production increased 1.9
Other recent reports suggest manufacturing is healthy. A survey of purchasing managers found that factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in 14 years in February, lifted by strong job gains and an increase in inventories. Production and new orders grew but at a slightly slower pace.
Manufacturers are hiring at a rapid clip, adding 224,000 new jobs in the past 12 months.
