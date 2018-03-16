US stocks gain as banks, tech companies and retailers rise
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are edging higher Friday morning as technology companies and banks make gains. While retailers are mostly higher, jewelry chain Tiffany and Hibbett Sports are both falling after investors were disappointed with their quarterly reports and forecasts. The S&P 500 has slipped for four days in a row and is down 1
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index gained 9 points, or 0.3
LOOKING GOOD: Ulta Beauty climbed $12.42, or 6
GEM STONED: Tiffany dropped $6.95, or 6.8
OVERSTOCK SINKS: Online discount retailer Overstock.com said profit margins have fallen hard because of competition with Wayfair, and CEO Patrick Byrne said the company will "respond in kind," meaning Overstock will try to ramp up its growth and will be willing to lose money to achieve that goal. The stock dropped $4.55, or 9.4
INDICATORS: The Federal Reserve said factory output continued to rise as companies in the U.S. produced more cars, computers and furniture. It reported that manufacturing output rose 1.2
The Commerce Department said homebuilders started work on fewer apartment buildings in February, and that caused overall housing starts to drop 7
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude was little changed at $61.20 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, lost 10 cents to $65 a barrel in London.
BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.85
CURRENCIES: The dollar declined to 106.04 yen from 106.24 yen. The euro fell to $1.2286 from $1.2303.
OVERSEAS: The German DAX, Britain's FTSE and the CAC 40 in France all edge up 0.1
