4 missing in building collapse near Kenya capital

NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenya police official says at least four people are feared trapped in rubble after a four-story building collapsed in the city's outskirts.

Joseph Gichangi, the police chief of the Ruai area, said a watchman who left the building, a guest house, shortly before it collapsed reported four guests inside.

Kenya's military was leading rescue operations.

Building collapses have become common in Nairobi, where 4 million people live in low-income areas or slums. Housing is in high demand and unscrupulous developers often bypass regulations.