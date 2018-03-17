China's new vice-president has reputation as 'Mr Fix-it'

BEIJING — China's rubber-stamp legislature has appointed a close ally of President Xi Jinping to the formerly ceremonial post of vice-president .

The appointment of Wang Qishan is expected to further Xi's agenda of shoring up Communist Party rule while ending corruption and poverty.

Wang is known as China's "Mr. Fix-It," deployed to tackle the thorniest of crises — from crumbling banks to deadly illness to high-level corruption.

The appointment of Xi's trusted ally to the vice presidency is seen as a sign Xi will bolster the powers of the normally ceremonial post.