Greening the Veep: Pence heading South for St. Patrick's Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. —
Pence was scheduled Saturday to join an expected 500,000 gaudy green revelers packing the sidewalks and oak-shaded squares of historic Savannah, where the parade marking the March 17 holiday is a 194-year-old tradition.
A giant American flag and star-spangled bunting decorated the second-floor balcony at Savannah City Hall, where Pence was expected to meet Mayor Eddie DeLoach to greet parade participants and spectators.
Authorities secured a dozen square blocks of downtown Savannah for Pence's visit. Spectators in that area couldn't bring items such as coolers and folding chairs. City officials initially said signs and posters would also be banned, but backed off after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Friday.
