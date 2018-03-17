Guatemala mayor slain in ambush
GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalan police say a mayor in eastern Guatemala has been ambushed and killed.
National Civil Police spokesman says Zacapa Mayor Julio Alberto Enriquez Sanchez was in his car when he was attacked on Saturday. No suspects have been arrested.
National mayor's association president Edwin Escobar told local reporters that Enriquez had been looking for help, complaining of escalating political rivalries.
Police also say the region suffers from a high level of drug trafficking.
At least four Guatemalan mayors have been killed since the start of 2016.
